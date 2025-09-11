Kuldeep on target as India make short work of UAE

Kuldeep Yadav’s artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener here on Wednesday. Kuldeep didn’t show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.

Call it an irony, it was left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who once bowled to Shubman in his pre-teens, was hit for the winning runs by the Indian vice-captain. India’s batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball. “Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that’s what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role here,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post match presentation. That the match would end way before time was clear once captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field. Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too good for the UAE batters, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs. UAE lost as many eight wickets for 10 runs after being 47 for two in the ninth over. Jasprit Bumrah (1/19 in 3 overs) started the slide with a perfect yorker to remove Kerala born Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17 balls), who had till then survived audaciously with three boundaries and a six. Once Bumrah landed a perfect one at the base of Sharafu’s boots, UAE’s promising start turned into a sorry tale with batters making a beeline back to the dug-out.

The troika of spinners -- Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy (1/4 in 2 overs) and Axar Patel (1/13 in 3 overs) are bowlers whom the players from associate nations don’t play regularly and UAE had no clue how to counter them. Shivam Dube (3/4 in 2 overs), whose bowling is going to be important heading into T20 World Cup, helped himself with career-best figures, polishing off the tail in style.

Brief Scores: UAE: 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22; Shivam Dube 3/4, Kuldeep Yadav 4/7).

India: 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1/16).