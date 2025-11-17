Kumar Sangakkara Returns as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach for IPL 2026
He will also work as the Cricket Director, handling both roles.
He replaces Rahul Dravid, who left the team in 2025.
Vikram Rathour Gets Promotion
Vikram Rathour, who was the batting coach last season, is now the assistant coach.
RR Owner Praises Sangakkara
RR owner Manoj Badale said the team trusts Sangakkara’s leadership.
He said Sangakkara’s calm nature, clarity and cricket knowledge will help the team.
Sangakkara’s Record With RR
Sangakkara coached RR from 2021 to 2024.
Under him, RR reached the IPL 2022 final and qualified for the 2024 playoffs.
Squad Changes for IPL 2026
RR traded Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings.
Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan in return.
Shane Bond will stay as the bowling coach.
Trevor Penny and Sid Lahiri will continue as assistant coach and performance coach.
RR Retained Players
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shimron Hetmyer
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Luhan Dre Pretorius
Shubham Dube
Donovan Ferreira
Dhruv Jurel
Ravindra Jadeja
Sam Curran
Riyan Parag
Jofra Archer
Tudre Derpan
Sandeep Derpan Sharma
Mafaka
Yudhvir Singh
RR Released Players
Kunal Rathod
Nitish Rana
Sanju Samson
Wanindu Hasaranga
Mahesh Theekshana
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ashok Sharma
Kumar Karthikeya
Akash Madhwal