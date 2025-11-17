Kumar Sangakkara Returns as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach for IPL 2026

Kumar Sangakkara will return as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.

He will also work as the Cricket Director, handling both roles.

He replaces Rahul Dravid, who left the team in 2025.

Vikram Rathour Gets Promotion

Vikram Rathour, who was the batting coach last season, is now the assistant coach.

RR Owner Praises Sangakkara

RR owner Manoj Badale said the team trusts Sangakkara’s leadership.

He said Sangakkara’s calm nature, clarity and cricket knowledge will help the team.

Sangakkara’s Record With RR

Sangakkara coached RR from 2021 to 2024.

Under him, RR reached the IPL 2022 final and qualified for the 2024 playoffs.

Squad Changes for IPL 2026

RR traded Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan in return.

Shane Bond will stay as the bowling coach.

Trevor Penny and Sid Lahiri will continue as assistant coach and performance coach.

RR Retained Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimron Hetmyer

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Luhan Dre Pretorius

Shubham Dube

Donovan Ferreira

Dhruv Jurel

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran

Riyan Parag

Jofra Archer

Tudre Derpan

Sandeep Derpan Sharma

Mafaka

Yudhvir Singh

RR Released Players

Kunal Rathod

Nitish Rana

Sanju Samson

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mahesh Theekshana

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ashok Sharma

Kumar Karthikeya

Akash Madhwal