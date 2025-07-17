Liam Dawson Replaces Injured Bashir in England Squad for 4th Test vs India

Liam Dawson, a left-arm spin bowler, has been added to England’s Test team for the 4th match against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. He replaces Shoaib Bashir, who is out with a finger injury.

Dawson is 35 years old and last played a Test in 2017. He has done really well for Hampshire in the last two years and won the PCA Player of the Year award in 2023 and 2024. He has played 3 Tests and taken 7 wickets.

Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to their county teams to play in the County Championship.

There are no other changes to the England squad from the last match.

England Squad for the 4th Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes