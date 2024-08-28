Live
- Mankind Pharma Officially Announces Bollywood Star Sonam Kapoor as the Face of Ova News to Revolutionise Pregnancy Care Solutions
- Nani Brings Back Old Traditions with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’
- Birla Fertility and IVF further expands its network to 50 Clinics by acquiring BabyScience IVF
- Hindustan Zinc Collaborates with TERI to Transform Wasteyard into Green belt
- Nestlé India Celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana
- The Sleep Company announces India's largest mattress giveaway; to give around INR 1 Crore worth of mattress for free across four cities
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Leader for Marketing
- Price of US higher education hits new high
- WhatsApp’s impact report highlights how the platform is powering SMBs and social welfare organizations in India
- PM Modi calls states to expedite implementation of central projects
Just In
Lucknow Super Giants appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor
Zaheer Khan will work closely with head coach Justin Langer and assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Adam Voges
Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan will take up a new role as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League.
The announcement was made by the RPSG Group, the owners of the franchise, in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The group also took to social media to confirm Zaheer’s appointment. “All your anticipation ends here! The King of reverse swing, Indian legend #ZaheerKhan takes charge as the mentor of @LucknowIPL,” RPSG Group tweeted.
Zaheer replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the franchise in 2023 to move to Kolkata Knight Riders and subsequently move as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024.
LSG reached the playoffs twice in three editions of the IPL they have taken part in. They missed out on a playoff spot in the 2024 edition.
At Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer will work closely with head coach Justin Langer and assistant coaches Lance Klusener and Adam Voges.
The side’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has left the franchise and has aligned with the Indian cricket team as their bowling coach, alongside Gambhir.
Zaheer has a wealth of experience in the IPL. He played 100 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals combined and has picked up 102 wickets with an economy rate of just over seven runs an over, a gold standard in T20, considering how batter friendly the format is.
The 45-year-old has also worked as a director of cricket and head of global development for Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022.
According to sources, the former Indian pacer is also expected to take a leadership role in scouting and in player development programmes for the franchise.