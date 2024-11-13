Magnus Carlsen Praises India's Chess Growth

Legendary player and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen said that India has made great progress in chess.

Carlsen won his first World Championship in Chennai in 2013, defeating Viswanathan Anand. However, the country has changed a lot since then, Carlsen noted.

"I came to Chennai in August 2013," he said, adding that he plans to meet some talented young players in the area and play with them. "Half of them are now grandmasters or competing in top tournaments," Carlsen said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament.

"India has changed a lot. The children I was with at that time are now key members of the Indian team that won the Chess Olympiad. Since then, Indian chess has progressed a lot. Everything is thanks to Anand," said Carlsen.

Carlsen also mentioned that he does not worry about anyone surpassing him in the ratings.

"I don't play much classical chess. I don't care if anyone ever passes me. Many people have a chance to surpass me. Let's see when it happens," he said.

He believes that ratings are no longer as valuable as they once were.








