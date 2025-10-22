Mandhana continues her reign as No. 1 batter

India’s opener Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Batter Rankings as the top players in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup made progress in the latest rankings update.

Mandhana notched up consecutive half-centuries in the tournament, most recently scoring 88 against England in Indore in what was a close loss for India.

Mandhana’s performance helped her improve her overall rating and extend her lead as the No. 1 ranked ODI batter to 83 points. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was her nearest competitor, having scored 191 runs in the tournament.

Mandhana has been in excellent form recently, earning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2025 due to her performances in the ODI series against Australia prior to the World Cup.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy moves up one place to equal third overall after scoring consecutive centuries at the World Cup. Meanwhile, in-form South African Tazmin Brits also makes progress inside the top 10, rising one spot to ninth, thanks to her own batting efforts.

There is also movement outside the top 10, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (rising three places to 15th), Australia’s opener Phoebe Litchfield (advancing five spots to 17th), and England veteran Heather Knight (climbing 15 places to 18th), all recognised for their excellent batting performances at the World Cup.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to hold a strong lead at the top of the ODI bowlers’ rankings, while India’s Deepti Sharma gains ground by climbing three spots to third overall after taking 13 wickets in five World Cup matches.