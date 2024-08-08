Massive Heartbreak: Vinesh Phogat misses Olympic gold shot

Paris: In a big blow to India's chances of winning a Gold medal, ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was found ineligible to compete on the second day as she was found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the day of the final.

Unfortunately, Phogat will not win any medal at the Paris Olympics, if the disqualification stays. Despite the best efforts from Vinesh Phogat's team on Tuesday night, the wrestler missed the weight on Wednesday.

It has emerged that there is no means to overturn the decision and that Vinesh Phogat will return home without a medal. According to the world wrestling body, any wrestler who misses the weight is given the last place.

"If an athlete does not attend or fail the weigh-in (the 1st or the 2nd weigh-in), he/she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank." the world wrestling rules say.

Phogat was in the 50kg permissible limit on Tuesday. She stunned World No 1 Yui Susaki in the opening round before working her way through in the quarter-final and the semi-final to become the first-ever Indian woman to reach the Olympic wrestling final.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in an official statement, confirmed the disqualification. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class."

“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg in the morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.



The International Olympic Committee confirmed Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, confirming that Cuba’s Yusneylis, who lost to Vinesh in the semi-final, will play the Gold medal match.

“ Vinesh (IND) failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore, GUZMAN LOPEZ Yusneylis (CUB) will compete in the Final. Repechage SUSAKI Yui (JPN) vs LIVACH Oksana (UKR) will become Bronze Medal,” International Olympic Association’s statement read.

Wrestlers must weigh in the day before their competition, typically scheduled for the afternoon or evening. For events spanning multiple days, wrestlers must weigh in each day they compete. Wrestlers must weigh in within their specific weight category without any allowance. They must meet the exact weight limits designated for their class.

Wrestlers must weigh in wearing only their competition-approved undergarments (often a singlet). No additional clothing or accessories are allowed to ensure an accurate weight measurement.

Following the weigh-in, wrestlers undergo a medical check to confirm their fitness for competition. This examination includes assessments for any potential health risks or conditions that could affect their performance or safety in the competition.

For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight-category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes.