Masvaure fifty helps Zimbabwe to solid start against Lanka

Harare : Prince Masvaure struck his maiden Test fifty while opening partner Kevin Kasuza approached a half-century on debut as Zimbabwe reached 108 for 1 at tea on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Masvaure, playing in his third Test, made 55 before he was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne off the slow left-arm bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya.

Kasuza was unbeaten on 48 following the afternoon session, having survived a dropped chance after he miscued a hook off Suranga Lakmal.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams elected to bat first despite overcast skies at the Harare Sports Club, where the African nation are playing their first home Test since 2017.