Medvedev’s first round loss impacts battle for world No. 1

Paris : Daniil Medvedev’s first-round loss at the French Open here has taken him out of the battle for No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the time being. However, the top spot is still up for grabs this fortnight.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is still in pole position to retain his place after the clay-court major. Even if he loses in the second round to Taro Daniel, a lot would need to happen for him to let slip No. 1.

If Alcaraz loses his next match, he will depart Paris with 6,500 points. World No. 3 Novak Djokovic would need to reach the final at Roland Garros to surpass that mark. On the other hand, world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas would need to win the title to have a chance.

If the 20-year old Alcaraz advances to the fourth round, Tsitsipas will be eliminated from contention for World No. 1.

It is possible there will be a blockbuster showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the semi-finals. Should that clash come to pass, there would be implications in the battle for World No. 1.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied from a set and a break down to defeat 18th seed Victoria Azarenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the French Open, here.