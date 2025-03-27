Live
- Dilip Jaiswal slams Lalu Prasad for opposing Waqf Amendment Bill
- WFP warns of malnutrition threats in Afghanistan, 3.5 million children at risk in 2025
- IPL 2025: De Kock made Archer look like he was bowling quite slow, says Moeen Ali
- 'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament
- K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- How Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Investments Are Powering Viksit Bharat and Transforming the Indian Logistics Industry
- YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
- Tiger cub disappears in MP's Panna Reserve, authority says 'natural'
- Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation
Messi’s team visiting India in October
New Delhi: Football fans in India will have another glimpse of Lionel Messi and his Argentine team in an exhibition match in Kerala in October, 14...
New Delhi: Football fans in India will have another glimpse of Lionel Messi and his Argentine team in an exhibition match in Kerala in October, 14 years after the World Cup-winning captain first visited the country.
In November last year, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had announced the news of Argentina visiting the southern state and playing two friendly matches in Kochi. On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentine team to collaborate and promote football in India, and announced that the match will be held in October.
“Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025,” a release from HSBC India said. “The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and HSBC have today announced the signing of a new one-year partnership for India and Singapore, covering the competitive season in 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches.”
Messi’s first visit to India was to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.