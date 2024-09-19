MLS: Atlanta United hold Inter Miami to 2-2 draw

Washington: Aleksei Miranchuk scored a stunning late equaliser as Atlanta United hold Inter Miami to 2-2 draw in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Saba Lobzhanidze cancelled out David Ruiz's earlier opener before Ecuadorean striker Leonardo Campana wrested back the lead for the visitors just before the hour.

Dax McCarty then switched the ball wide to Pedro Amador. The fullback had time to point out his target and crossed it into Saba Lobjanidze making a run. The winger got a head on the ball to bounce it in for the equaliser.

The score held level for only three minutes. With the match tied, Miami answered moments later on a direct free kick. The strike taken by Leo Campana rifled off the Atlanta wall and into the net for a goal. The finish gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute.

Miami captain Lionel Messi started on the bench as he continues to ease back from an ankle ligament injury. He was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute for Julian Gressel and looked sharp, despite failing to find a winner.

Down a goal, Atlanta United was playing on the front foot, looking for the equaliser against Miami. The game opened up and, following a throw-in, Brooks Lennon and Miranchuk were given a lot of space on the right side.

Unmarked, Lennon popped the ball back to Miranchuk at close-range. Miranchuk took the space that Miami allowed him, unleashed an incredible shot with his left foot into the far corner of the net to equalise the match 2-2 in the 84th minute.

The finish was Miranchuk's first career MLS goal in just his third appearance.

Despite the result, Inter Miami remain top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 63 points from 29 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Cincinnati. Atlanta United are 11th, 23 points further back.