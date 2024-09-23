Mobil™ Hosts India’s First Night Street Race in Chennai with ‘Indian Racing Festival 2024’

Mobil™, a leader in automotive lubricants, associated with Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) for India’s first-ever night street race in Chennai during the ‘Indian Racing Festival 2024’ at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit on August 31 and September 1. This landmark event marked Mobil’s third year of association with the Indian Racing Festival, showcasing a spectacular combination of speed, skill, technology and performance.



As the official lubricant partner for both the Indian Racing League and the Formula 4 Championship, Mobil™ underscored its commitment to advancing Indian motorsports, aligning with its focus on ‘Performance by Mobil 1’. The festival, organized by RPPL, has five exciting rounds across the country all the way through November 2024. This event also celebrated Mobil 1’s 50-year presence in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Vipin Rana, CEO - ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are honoured to be a part of the India Racing Week, an event that not only demonstrates our dedication to advancing global motorsports but also accelerates the future of racing in India. In the last three years, we have empowered racers and enthusiasts with the confidence provided by Mobil™ products, enabling them to unlock their potential.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of RPPL, added, We are incredibly proud of this association with Mobil™ and thrilled to bring India’s first night street race to life. The excitement and energy of night racing have added a new dimension to the festival, showcasing the talent and passion of our racers. Congratulations to all the teams of F4 and IRL for their remarkable performance, and we look forward to continue the same momentum in the future.

The festival attracted significant attention, with celebrity team owners such as Bollywood stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor, cricket legend Saurav Ganguly, and actor Naga Chaitanya contributing to its high profile

The event concluded with a grand award ceremony, celebrating the exceptional performances of the winning teams and individuals, and further cementing Mobil 1’s role in driving the future of motorsport in India.