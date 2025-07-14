  • Menu
Mohammad Siraj Fined for ICC Code Breach During Lord's Test vs England

Mohammad Siraj Fined for ICC Code Breach During Lord’s Test vs England
Mohammad Siraj Fined for ICC Code Breach During Lord’s Test vs England

Highlights

India’s Mohammad Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third Test at Lord’s. The fast bowler was penalized for an over-the-top celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett.

India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s. The match is part of the ICC World Test Championship series.

The breach falls under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code, which deals with the use of language, actions, or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of England’s second innings. After dismissing opener Ben Duckett, Siraj celebrated excessively and in close proximity to the batter. This act was found to be in violation of the code.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point was added to Siraj’s disciplinary record. This was his second offence in a 24-month period, bringing his total to two demerit points. The earlier point was issued during the second Test against Australia in Adelaide on 7 December 2024.

Siraj accepted the penalty, so no formal hearing was required.

The charge was levied by the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, with third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd also involved in the process.

Level 1 offences can carry a range of penalties, from an official reprimand to a 50% match fee deduction, and one or two demerit points.

