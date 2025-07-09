Mohammed Siraj: From Hyderabad Streets to India’s Top Fast Bowler

Mohammed Siraj was born in Hyderabad. His father drove an auto-rickshaw. Siraj started playing cricket with a tennis ball and slowly became a fast bowler for the Indian cricket team.

Test Career So Far

Matches played: 38

Wickets taken: 109

Best bowling: 6 wickets in one match

Average with Bumrah in team: 33.82

Average without Bumrah: 25.20

Wickets taken outside India: 90

He performs better in matches without Bumrah and gets more wickets outside India.

Important Match Against England

In the second Test at Edgbaston, Siraj took 6 wickets. He bowled out Joe Root and Ben Stokes in back-to-back balls. It was the first time Stokes got out for zero runs on the first ball in his Test career.

Dropped from Team, Then Bounced Back

After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Siraj was not picked for the Champions Trophy. He played well in Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad and also did well for Gujarat Titans in the IPL:

16 wickets in 15 matches

Bowled 151 dot balls

Average: 32.93

Fielding Skills

In a recent match, Siraj caught the ball with one hand. Sachin Tendulkar praised him and called him "Mohammed Jonty Siraj", comparing him to great fielder Jonty Rhodes.