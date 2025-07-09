Live
Mohammed Siraj: From Hyderabad Streets to India’s Top Fast Bowler
Mohammed Siraj's inspiring journey from a humble background to becoming one of India’s leading fast bowlers. Read how he made it big in Tests and IPL with hard work and skill.
Mohammed Siraj was born in Hyderabad. His father drove an auto-rickshaw. Siraj started playing cricket with a tennis ball and slowly became a fast bowler for the Indian cricket team.
Test Career So Far
- Matches played: 38
- Wickets taken: 109
- Best bowling: 6 wickets in one match
- Average with Bumrah in team: 33.82
- Average without Bumrah: 25.20
- Wickets taken outside India: 90
He performs better in matches without Bumrah and gets more wickets outside India.
Important Match Against England
In the second Test at Edgbaston, Siraj took 6 wickets. He bowled out Joe Root and Ben Stokes in back-to-back balls. It was the first time Stokes got out for zero runs on the first ball in his Test career.
Dropped from Team, Then Bounced Back
After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Siraj was not picked for the Champions Trophy. He played well in Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad and also did well for Gujarat Titans in the IPL:
- 16 wickets in 15 matches
- Bowled 151 dot balls
- Average: 32.93
Fielding Skills
In a recent match, Siraj caught the ball with one hand. Sachin Tendulkar praised him and called him "Mohammed Jonty Siraj", comparing him to great fielder Jonty Rhodes.