Mohammedan brace for tough Chennaiyin test

Chennai: Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game here on Thursday.

In their debut game, Mohammedan Sporting showed promise but ultimately fell short, conceding a stoppage-time goal to NorthEast United FC. Facing FC Goa, led by India head coach Manolo Marquez, in their second match, Mohammedan displayed a fierce attacking intent and held a one-goal advantage until the 90th minute. However, in a familiar pattern, they conceded another injury-time goal, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Despite the disappointment, they managed to secure their first point in the ISL.

