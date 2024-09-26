Live
- World Environmental Health Day 2024: Theme, History, Wishes, Quotes, and Impact of Environmental Risks on Human Lives
- PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rain
- Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri
- iPhone SE 4 May Be Apple’s Most Successful Phone of 2025
- Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
- There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise
- Union Minister slams Oppn-ruled states over rising unemployment among youth
- Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’
- Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium
Just In
Mohammedan brace for tough Chennaiyin test
Chennai: Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties...
Chennai: Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game here on Thursday.
In their debut game, Mohammedan Sporting showed promise but ultimately fell short, conceding a stoppage-time goal to NorthEast United FC. Facing FC Goa, led by India head coach Manolo Marquez, in their second match, Mohammedan displayed a fierce attacking intent and held a one-goal advantage until the 90th minute. However, in a familiar pattern, they conceded another injury-time goal, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Despite the disappointment, they managed to secure their first point in the ISL.