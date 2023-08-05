National Motorcycle Racing: Young rider Shreyas Hareesh dies in a racing incident in Chennai

Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The promoters of the event, Madras Motor Sports Club, cancelled the remaining races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the Rookie race for which Shreyas Hareesh had qualified in the pole position on Saturday morning. Exiting Turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury, the organisers informed in a release on Saturday.

The race was red flagged immediately and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh was at his bedside.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

His death in the crash is a huge tragedy for motorsports in the country.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented. Shreyas, who was making waves with his prodigious racing talent, was provided medical assistance on the spot immediately after the incident and taken to the hospital.

“Under the circumstances, we have decided to cancel the rest of this weekend’s programme. The MMSC offers heartfelt condolences and our thoughts are with his family,” he added.

In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions. He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).