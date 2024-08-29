National Sports Day: Mansukh Mandaviya pays floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

New Delhi: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid floral tribute to hockey wizardMajor Dhyan Chandat the National Stadium here on Sports Day.

The National Sports Day is celebrated annually in India on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. It was included in the list of celebratory days in India for the first time in 2012.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse was also present during the event, which marked a significant tribute to the sports icon, whose legacy continues to inspire athletes across the country.

Following the tribute, Mandaviya and Khadse proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to promote the message of fitness and sports. Addressing the gathering, the sports minister, said "We have to make our nation ‘Viksit Bharat’ when we celebrate our 100 years of Independence in 2047.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Jo Khelenge, Wo Khilenge,' we must all actively embrace sports. As one of the youngest nations globally, maintaining physical and mental well-being through sports is crucial to our progress," he added.

Emphasising the environmental benefits of physical activity, Mandaviya advocated for cycling as a sustainable form of exercise. "Cycling is not only the best workout but also an eco-friendly mode of transport for short distances. It is a powerful tool against the challenges of global warming and climate change. Cycling is the best solution to pollution," he remarked.

Both the ministers participated in a tug-of-war and a friendly football match alongside officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The event at JLN Stadium featured a wide array of indoor and outdoor sports activities. In a demonstration of collective enthusiasm, nearly 700 employees of SAI actively participated in the day's sporting events.

The diverse range of activities included competitive matches and recreational games, highlighting the importance of regular physical activity and sports engagement.