Neeraj Chopra ends 8th at World Championships

Tokyo: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra crashed out of the World Championships' men's javelin throw final after the fifth round with a best of effort 84.03m that left him eighth overall here on Thursday.

He was eighth after the fourth throw and fouled the fifth one to exit the competition. Only the top six athletes will compete in the sixth and final round. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also made an exit in the fourth round.

Another Indian Sachin Yadav is still in the competition, placed fourth overall with a best of 86.27m.