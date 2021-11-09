  • Menu
Ojas wins Red Bull Kart Fight National Finals 2021

Mumbai boy Ojas Surve with the fastest lap time drove past his competitors to emerge champion in the Red Bull Kart Fight National Finals 2021 held at Chicane Circuit, Leonia Resort in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The win earned him the opportunity to watch the F1 2021 season-ending race at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Ojas Surve finished the race in first place with a timing of 15:12:655 while Ishaan Barde and Abhijeet Kumar settled for second and third with a timing of 15:21:013 and 15:25:497 respectively.

The top 3 participants from six cities -Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Baroda and Gurugram - participated in the national finals of the 4th edition of the tournament.

Red Bull athlete and India's young racing sensation Mira Erda cheered for the racers during the finals.

