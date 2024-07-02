Former Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC have signed former Arsenal and Barcelona youth academy player Jon Toral on a two-year contract.

The Mumbai-based club won the ISL championship title last year.



Toral’s versatility and talent as a youngster caught the attention of FC Barcelona and he was inducted into their world-class youth academy, La Masia. La Masia is a benchmark for all upcoming football talents where they can hone their skills in an expert fashion.



Toral played for several clubs, including Brentford, Birmingham City, Hull City in England, Granada CF in Spain, Rangers FC in Scotland, and most recently OFI Crete FC in Greece. He has consistently showcased his technical prowess and football intelligence in various leagues across the world.



His experience with Arsenal FC, where he marked the start of a new chapter in his career where he represented the Gunners in the Premier Reserve League, NextGen Series, and the UEFA Youth League, has kept him in good stead.



The FC Barcelona youth product said he instantly took the decision to join Mumbai City FC looking at the club’s philosophy. “Mumbai City FC has a strong track record of winning trophies and is one of the most successful clubs in the country. The club’s commitment to their philosophy and values is of the highest order, making it an easy decision for me to join,” Toral said in a statement released by the club.



Toral has played 275 games across various leagues so far, scoring 46 goals and assisting 35 more, and is known for his smooth touches and creative flair.



Mumbai City FC coach Petr Kratky said Toral’s technical abilities will strengthen Mumbai’s midfield. “We’re happy to have Jon join us at Mumbai City FC. He is a very experienced player with the technical abilities and skills that will bolster our midfield for the upcoming season. Jon is a great player and a leader on and off the pitch, and we believe his presence will help the squad achieve the desired objectives. I look forward to having him in our squad next season,” the coach said, in a statement.



The upcoming season of the Indian Super League will commence in a few month’s time. Mohun Bagan SG are the defending champions while Mumbai City FC are the defending cup winners.

