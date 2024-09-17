Kolkata Thunder Strikers unveiled as first team in Women’s Handball League

Hyderabad: Kolkata Thunder Strikers (TKS) have joined as the first franchise of the inaugural Women’s Handball League (WHL). The franchise from Kolkata is owned by Kasturi Mitra, a first generation entrepreneur.

The six-team based league is organised under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation, the Asian Handball Federation, and is supported by the Handball Association of India.

The Women’s Handball League is a platform aimed at growing the sport in India and the inaugural league is expected to commence in early 2025.

Kasturi Mitra, the owner of Kolkata Thunder Strikers, said the focus is beyond a competitive team and help the sport grow from the grassroots level. “We are deeply committed to promote women's sports and contribute to advancing handball in India. Our focus goes beyond building a competitive team. We aim to create opportunities for young athletes and help the sport grow at every level. Our objective is to revive multi-sports culture in West Bengal, which at one point of time boasted of a strong presence of handball,” Mitra said, in a media statement.

Mitra added that the franchise aims to create an ecosystem and an engaging community in handball. “Off the court, we’re excited to engage with the community and cultivate a passionate fan base that shares our love for handball and help build an ecosystem for the game across India,” Mitra added.

Kolkata Thunder Strikers will host handball training camps, organise school tournaments, and engage the community through outreach programs, social media, and fan-focused events as a part of being in the handball ecosystem.

The franchise is also passionate about empowering female athletes. The franchise’s aim is to redefine the traditional roles for women through the game of handball. As per the team owner, the franchise is dedicated to develop a competitive and a strong team that will strive to revive city-based sports teams in the state of West Bengal.

The remaining five teams in the six-team league will be announced in due course. Pavna Sports Venture holds the exclusive licensing rights for the league.