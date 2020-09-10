Sebastian Vettel to join renamed Aston Martin team in 2021

London: Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel will join the renamed Aston Martin team in Formula One next year.

The 33-year-old is moving to the team currently known as Racing Point from Ferrari, who earlier this year decided not to offer the German a new contract.

Aston Martin said signing Vettel was "a clear statement of the team's ambition" to establish themselves at the front. The statement did not give details but said Vettel had signed up "for 2021 and beyond."

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," said Vettel who won his titles for Red Bull between 2010 and 13 and multiple Grands Prix victories with Scuderia Ferrari.

"It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

"The energy and commitment of Lawrence (Stroll) to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.

"I still have so much love for Formula 1 and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege," he added.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal, said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.

"On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can't think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level."