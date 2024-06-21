Shreyasi Singh gets ticket to 2024 Paris Olympics after quota swap

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) approved a quota swap, thereby paving way for Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh to be included in the Indian shooting squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Since ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished first in both air pistol and sports pistol events, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) asked for a quota swap, and the ISSF approved the same. The quota was swapped for a female trap shooter and Shreyasi was included.

Incidentally, Shreyasi is an active politician. She is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Jamui constituency in the Bihar Assembly.

The Indian shooting contingent has eight players in rifle events, seven in pistol events and six athletes in the shotgun discipline.

Prithviraj Tondaiman will lead the men’s Trap event, while Rajeshwari Kumari will take aim in the women’s Trap event along with Shreyasi. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be India’s sole men’s Skeet shooter while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will play in the women’s Skeet category.

Maheshwari and Anantjeet will also pair up in the Skeet Mixed Team event. The Skeet Mixed Team event will be the discipline’s debut at the Olympics.

In all, the Indian team will have the opportunity to make 28 starts at the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving the shooters a good chance of winning a medal.

The last time an Indian shooter won an Olympic medal was at the 2012 London Olympics. Vijay Kumar won the silver medal, while Gagan Narang won the bronze medal. The best-ever performance by an Indian shooter at the Olympics was by Abhinav Bindra when he won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Indian shooting squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Men’s Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s Trap: Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh

Men’s Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Women’s Skeet: Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan