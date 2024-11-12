Pakistan Cricket Board to Write to ICC Over India's Refusal to Tour for Champions Trophy

Reports indicate that Pakistan might consider withdrawing from next year's Champions Trophy if the tournament is moved out of the country because India has declined to visit.

In light of this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to reach out to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for clarification on India's decision.

A report from 'Dawn' states that the PCB is preparing questions to ask the ICC about the position taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and Pakistan's interior minister, has reportedly declined the idea of a hybrid model that would allow India to play its matches at a neutral location.

The BCCI has not provided any justification for its choice not to tour Pakistan, making it hard for the PCB to decide on its next steps until they understand the situation, according to the report.

The Champions Trophy, returning after a seven-year absence, is set to take place from February 19 to March 9. If the ICC decides to move the tournament, South Africa and the UAE are being discussed as possible new hosts.

One option the Pakistani government is considering is to instruct the PCB to ensure that Pakistan does not participate in the Champions Trophy.

Since 2012, India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket, though they still meet in ICC events.

Their last match was during the T20 World Cup held last year in the USA and West Indies. Last year's Asia Cup, which Pakistan was supposed to host alone, followed a hybrid format because India refused to play in Pakistan.

As a result, India's matches were moved to Sri Lanka, while Pakistan kept some hosting rights. The last time the Indian team visited Pakistan was in 2008.