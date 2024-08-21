Live
- Can Mpox virus spread through air like Covid-19?
- Balancing Yoga Poses for Senior Citizens: Improve Coordination and Prevent Falls
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to field!
- Import dependency of India’s urea industry to fall 10-15 pc this fiscal: Report
- Happy World Senior Citizens Day 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Social Media Status to Honour Our Elders
- Apple May Launch iPhone 16 Series Sooner Than Expected: Details
- The Evolution of Women's Healthcare in India: Milestones and Future Challenges
- 3 healthy Chilean Prunes dishes to boost your immunity this season
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Play set to begin at 2:30 PM IST after inspection
- Kajari Teej 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, and Significance
Just In
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Play set to begin at 2:30 PM IST after inspection
Following a thorough inspection at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss for the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, with the game set to commence 30 minutes later.
Following a thorough inspection at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss for the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, with the game set to commence 30 minutes later. Despite initial delays, we will have 48 overs of play on Day 1. The match can continue until 6:30 PM IST, with an additional 30-minute extension if necessary.
Pakistan squad
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Hurraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh squad
Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam