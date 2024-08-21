Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Play set to begin at 2:30 PM IST after inspection

Following a thorough inspection at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss for the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, with the game set to commence 30 minutes later. Despite initial delays, we will have 48 overs of play on Day 1. The match can continue until 6:30 PM IST, with an additional 30-minute extension if necessary.

Pakistan squad

Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Hurraira, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh squad

Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam