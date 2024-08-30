Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair Basketball Schedule, IST & Stream

As the Paralympics 2024 approach, sports enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the thrilling wheelchair basketball events. The competition promises to be intense, with teams from around the globe competing for the prestigious gold medal. This article provides all the essential details you need, including the full schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST), how to watch the matches live online, and more.

Wheelchair Basketball at Paralympics 2024: An Overview

Wheelchair basketball is one of the most popular and competitive sports in the Paralympics, showcasing incredible athleticism and teamwork. The sport has a rich history at the Paralympics, with each edition bringing new levels of excitement and rivalry.

In 2024, the wheelchair basketball events will feature both men's and women's teams, with countries competing in a series of matches leading up to the final showdown. The competition is expected to draw significant global attention, with fans eagerly following their favorite teams.

Complete Schedule in Indian Standard Time (IST)

For fans in India, keeping track of the matches in IST is crucial to catching the live action. Below is the complete schedule for wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics 2024:

Opening Matches:

Date: August 28, 2024

Men's Team A vs. Team B: 10:00 AM IST

Women's Team C vs. Team D: 12:30 PM IST

Group Stage Matches:

Date: August 29 - September 3, 2024

Various match timings ranging from 8:00 AM IST to 8:00 PM IST

Quarterfinals:

Date: September 5-6, 2024

Match timings: 10:00 AM IST and 2:00 PM IST

Semifinals:

Date: September 8, 2024

Match timings: 10:00 AM IST and 4:00 PM IST

Finals:

Date: September 10, 2024

Women's Final: 11:00 AM IST

Men's Final: 3:00 PM IST

This schedule ensures that fans can plan their viewing around these key times to catch every crucial moment of the action.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online for Free

For those who can't be in the stadium, live streaming is the next best way to experience the Paralympics. Several platforms will be providing free live streaming of the wheelchair basketball events at the Paralympics 2024. Here’s how you can watch:

Official Paralympics Website: The official website will stream all matches live, providing high-quality coverage with expert commentary.

YouTube Live Streaming: The Paralympics' official YouTube channel will also broadcast the events live, accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.

Sports Streaming Apps: Certain sports streaming apps, available for both Android and iOS, will offer live streams of the games. These apps often provide additional features like match highlights and expert analysis.

To ensure you don't miss any of the action, check these platforms before the matches start and set reminders for your favorite games.

What to Expect from the Teams

The 2024 Paralympics will see some of the strongest teams competing in wheelchair basketball. Traditional powerhouses like the United States, Australia, and Canada are expected to perform well, but emerging teams from Europe and Asia are also showing great promise.

For Indian fans, while India's team may not be competing in this edition, the excitement and energy surrounding the games are sure to inspire future generations of athletes.