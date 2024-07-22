Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a monetary support of INR 8.5 crore to help in India’s upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.

A total of 117 athletes, with the help of 140 support staff, will be participating at the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled to commence officially from July 26.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, said an amount of INR 8.5 crore will be handed over to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as a support for the Indian athletes.

Taking to social media, Shah said his team and BCCI is proud to be associated with India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024. “I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!” Shah said on X, formerly Twitter.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be held on July 26 but some events, like how it happens every year, commence a day or two earlier. India will be in action when recurve archers commence their first round action on July 25.

India will be aiming to do better than their best-ever Olympics performance in Tokyo 2020 when the nation’s athletes won a total of seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze medals) with Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal in the men's javelin throw being the best of all.

Indian athletes will be participating in 16 different sports, across various categories. The Indian shooting contingent is the largest, with 21 shooters qualifying in all Olympic categories on offer – a first for the country.

The Paris Olympics officially commences on July 26 and will end on August 11, 2024.