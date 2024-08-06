Paris Olympics 2024: Indian sailors fail to qualify for medal rounds, campaign ends

Indian sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan crashed out of the ongoing Paris Olympics after failing to qualify for the finals.

Nethra finished 21st after the ninth qualifying race in the individual dinghy event while Saravanan finished 18th.



There are ten qualifying races after which the qualifiers for the medal round are decided but since the last race was cancelled due to weather conditions, the qualifiers for the medal round were decided at the end of the ninth race.



Nethra was 24th after the eighth qualifying race while Saravanan was 18th after the eighth race.



The 26-year-old Nethra finished 35th in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in which she participated in the Laser Radial event.



Nethra was off to a decent start finishing sixth in the first qualifying race but could not keep the good work going. She had ranked 31st after eight races and finished 10th in the ninth race, thereby helping her jump three spots to finish 21st in the overall standings.



The 25-year-old Saravanan finished 20th at the Tokyo Olympics and was gunning to better his positions. He started well and was ranked seventh and 24th in race seven and eight respectively but couldn’t qualify for the medal rounds in the end.

