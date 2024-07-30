Live
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bags Bronze Medal for India in 10m Air Pistol
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched bronze medal at Paris Olympics in the intense 10m air pistol mixed team showdown against South Korea on Tuesday, July 30. This victory marks a significant achievement for Bhaker, who has now earned two medals during the Paris Games, having previously secured an individual medal in the same event.
This victory is particularly historic for Manu Bhakar, who has now etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history by becoming the first athlete to win two medals for the country in the same Olympic edition. Earlier in the games, Bhakar secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol category, showcasing her exceptional shooting prowess and consistent performance.
With this latest achievement, India continues to shine on the global stage, and Manu Bhakar’s remarkable journey inspires a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in sports.
Meanwhile, India to take on Ireland in pool B hockey match today.