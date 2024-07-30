Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh bags Bronze Medal for India in 10m Air Pistol

In a stunning display of skill and precision, India has claimed its second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the shooting pair of Manu Bhakar and Saraboth Singh winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The duo showcased their remarkable talent by defeating the formidable South Korean team with a score of 16-10, bringing pride to the nation and adding to India's medal tally.

This victory is particularly historic for Manu Bhakar, who has now etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history by becoming the first athlete to win two medals for the country in the same Olympic edition. Earlier in the games, Bhakar secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol category, showcasing her exceptional shooting prowess and consistent performance.

With this latest achievement, India continues to shine on the global stage, and Manu Bhakar’s remarkable journey inspires a new generation of athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

Meanwhile, India to take on Ireland in pool B hockey match today.