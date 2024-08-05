Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic says winning the gold medal at the Olympics is the ‘most special feeling ever’

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said the gold medal winning moment at the Paris Olympics 2024 was the biggest sporting success he has ever had in his career. Djokovic, the top seed at the Olympics, beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to win the gold medal in a pulsating final at the Roland Garros on Sunday.

Djokovic is now the fifth player to win a Career Golden Slam. A Career Golden Slam is when players win all four Grand Slam and an Olympic singles gold medal. Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have achieved the feat before Djokovic.



Speaking at the post match press conference, Djokovic said the feeling of winning an Olympic gold medal was very special. “This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling. I thought carrying the flag at the opening ceremony for my country at the 2012 Olympics was the best feeling an athlete could have until today. Now at the age of 37 and facing a 21-year-old who is probably the best player in the world right now, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back, I can say that this is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had,” the 37-year-old said.



Djokovic, 37-years-old, and Alcaraz, who is just 21, have played many memorable matches in the past but the Olympic final at the Roland Garros would stand out as one of the best duels the duo have engaged in.



All games across both sets were won serve and neither player giving room, it was imperative that a tie-breaker had to decide the outcome, in both the sets.



The Serbian player said it was only after the final winning shot that he was sure to have won the match.



An elated Djokovic was uncontrollable as emotions took over the top seed. He, however, said he now has the Los Angeles Olympics in mind, scheduled to be played four years from now. “We played for three hours, the final shot was the only moment when I was sure I could win the match. I want to play in Los Angeles, I enjoy playing for my country in the Olympic Games, in the Davis Cup,” he added.



Alcaraz, who had to settle for a silver medal, said the pressure of playing for Spain got to him. “I think I put more pressure on myself because I was playing for Spain, for the Spaniards. I felt that I let the Spanish people down by not winning the gold,” he said.



The gold medal match between Djokovic and Alcaraz was a rematch of the past two Wimbledon finals, both won by Alcaraz, including in 2024.

