  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification at Wrestling Event

Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification at Wrestling Event
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to India's star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the 50 kg women's wrestling...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to India's star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday.



Expressing his support on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

The Prime Minister's message resonated with fans and supporters across the nation, showcasing the deep admiration for Phogat's sporting achievements and her contributions to Indian wrestling.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X