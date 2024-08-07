Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification at Wrestling Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to India's star woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday.





Expressing his support on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

The Prime Minister's message resonated with fans and supporters across the nation, showcasing the deep admiration for Phogat's sporting achievements and her contributions to Indian wrestling.