Paris Olympics: IOA refutes reports of imposing ban on Antim Panghal for indiscipline

Paris: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) refuted media reports of imposing ban on wrestler Antim Panghal following a disciplinary breach in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.



Previously, IOA decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back home. According to a complaint by the French authorities, Antim's sister was trying to impersonate her and get into the Athletes Village using the wrestler's accreditation card.

"IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports," IOA wrote on X.

The security staff at the Athletes Village detained her and Antim was called for a statement.

Antim represented the country in the women's 53kg weight class and lost her pre-quarterfinal bout 0-10 to Turkey's Zeynep Yetgh on Wednesday.

Antim initially claimed that everything was settled, and she would be getting her accreditation back soon.

"I will get my accreditation soon and my sister will be released in a few minutes," an emotional Antim had told IANS.

However, the IOA seems to have taken serious note of this breach of security and protocol and took strict action in the case.

According to sources, Antim had asked her sister to collect her belongings from the Athletes Village and bring them to the hotel where her coach and sister were staying.