Paris Olympics: PM Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for bronze medal win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for clinching bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris Olympics 2024.

Prime Minister on 'X' wrote, “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics . Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted."

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker also etched her name into the annals of Indian sports history, becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games. This achievement follows her earlier success, where she secured a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, marking a significant milestone for Indian shooting.

