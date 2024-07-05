Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi urges athletes to provide inputs to help in India’s bid to host 2036 Olympics

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics to observe and give inputs on arrangements from their experience to help in India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Speaking to Paris Olympics bound athletes, both in person and over a video, the prime minister said he was confident of India winning the bid to host the Olympics, 12 years from now. The interaction was attended by the Indian men’s hockey team, shooting contingent, boxing stars and track and field athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, who is gunning to defend his Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

After the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the quadrennial event will be held in Los Angeles in 2028 and then in Brisbane in 2032.

Modi said hosting the Olympics in 203 will create an excellent sporting atmosphere in the country. “We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere. Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it,” he said

The prime minister said the inputs from the athletes will help in India’s bid to host the Olympics. “I won’t ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared,” he added.

The Paris Olympics will commence on July 26 and go on until August 11. More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including 21 shooters.