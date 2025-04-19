PBKS beat RCB by 5 wickets in rain-shortened thriller

Bengaluru: Arshdeep, Jansen, Chahal, Wadhera shine as Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in a rain-curtailed 14-over-a-side thriller contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Nehal Wadhera remained unbeaten at 33 as Punjab Kings surpassed the victory target by scoring 98 for the loss of five wickets with 11 balls to spare. Josh Hazlewood claimed 3 wickets by conceding 14 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2/26 run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a nightmare outing with the bat as they crumbled to just 95/9.

The match, delayed by two hours due to rain, was reduced to 14 overs-per-side, with special playing conditions allowing only three bowlers to bowl a maximum of 4 overs, and one permitted two.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 95/9 in 14 overs (Tim David 50 not out, Rajat Patidar 23; Marco Jansen 2-10, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-11) lost to Punjab Kings 98/5 in 12.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 16, Nehal Wadhera 33 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3-14, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-26) by 5 wickets.