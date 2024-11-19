PKL Season 11: ‘Small mistakes in strategy’ led to one-point heartbreak, says Bengaluru Bulls head coach

Noida: Bengaluru Bulls' head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has attributed to ‘small mistakes in strategy’ his team's heartbreaking one-point defeat against U Mumba in a thrilling encounter in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Monday, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered a disappointing 38-37 defeat to U Mumba in Match 62.

Despite Pardeep Narwal's Super 10, the Bulls couldn't secure the victory, with U Mumba's Ajit Chouhan's Super 10 and Manjeet's nine points proving decisive.

In the post-match press conference, Bengaluru Bulls' head coach analyzed the narrow defeat, pointing to crucial tactical decisions in the closing stages of the match.

"The match was good, but luck wasn't on our side," Sehrawat reflected, highlighting the fine margins that decided the contest. "There was a small mistake in our strategy. They gave a bonus to Manjeet, which nobody usually gives," he added while discussing one of the turning points in the match.

This unusual defensive approach against Manjeet would come back to haunt the Bulls, as U Mumba capitalized on these opportunities. The final minutes of the match saw the Bulls attempting to mount a comeback, with Sehrawat making tactical adjustments. "I said let's try a bit because time was not on our side," he revealed.

"Pravesh marked him near the line, although he never usually takes such points," Sehrawat noted, referring to a crucial defensive play that didn't yield the desired result. The result leaves the Bengaluru Bulls looking to bounce back in their next encounter, with Sehrawat and his team focusing on addressing the strategic elements that led to this narrow defeat.

Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eager to continue their undefeated run in the last four games when they take on the Gujarat Giants, who are struggling at the bottom of the table on Thursday. With only one win in the last four games, the Gujarat Giants will need to keep an eye on Ashu Malik, who has been a raid machine for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 128 raid points (the most by a player this season), if they are to have any hopes of turning their form around.

The second contest of the day promises to be a cracking contest as U Mumba come up against Telugu Titans. While U Mumba got over the line in a thrilling contest in their previous game, Telugu Titans sprung a surprise as they routed the Haryana Steelers.

Both teams will come into this game on a high and will be hoping to keep their good run going. A win will take U Mumba to the top of the table. For the Telugu Titans, it could mean they take a step further to be in the mix for the top six.