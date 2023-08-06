Prannoy to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

Sydney: World No. 9 Prannoy HS reached his second final in a BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year after he got past compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in men's singles semifinal at the ongoing Australia Open 2023, here on Saturday. Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters -- his maiden World Tour title in May, will be up against world no. 24, China's Weng Hong Yang for the Australia Open title on Sunday.

In the all-Indian semi-final clash, Prannoy and Priyanshu went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges. As the match progressed, both the Indian badminton players battled to gain the upper hand.

With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy, seeded sixth won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.

"A lot of credit goes to myself (laughs) because I was ready to accept change, try new things. The team which has been working with me has been really great. They have been able to give me inputs, help me each day in training," Prannoy said.