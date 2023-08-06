Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Just In
Prannoy to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final
Sydney: World No. 9 Prannoy HS reached his second final in a BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year after he got past compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat...
Sydney: World No. 9 Prannoy HS reached his second final in a BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year after he got past compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 in men's singles semifinal at the ongoing Australia Open 2023, here on Saturday. Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters -- his maiden World Tour title in May, will be up against world no. 24, China's Weng Hong Yang for the Australia Open title on Sunday.
In the all-Indian semi-final clash, Prannoy and Priyanshu went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges. As the match progressed, both the Indian badminton players battled to gain the upper hand.
With the scores tied at 18-all, Prannoy, seeded sixth won three consecutive points to take the lead in the match.
"A lot of credit goes to myself (laughs) because I was ready to accept change, try new things. The team which has been working with me has been really great. They have been able to give me inputs, help me each day in training," Prannoy said.