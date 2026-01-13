  1. Home
Prof. Rajesh to speak at Int’l PE Conference in Mumbai

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, Osmania University, will deliver a special speaker talk on “Role of Play for the Development of Children’s Skills” at the International Conference on Physical Education, Sports Science and Wellness at BPCA College, University of Mumbai, on January 13 and 14, 2026.

He has earlier presented papers at several international conferences in Japan, China, the UK, Malaysia, South Korea, Turkey, the Philippines and Thailand.

