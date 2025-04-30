Pullela Gopichand Academy and Endiya Partners Team Up for 'Game On!' Sports Fest

How Sports Values Are Shaping the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs: Inside 'Game On!'

In both the worlds of sports and startups, certain qualities are non-negotiable: the ability to reflect, bounce back from failures, and keep moving forward despite challenges. These traits are vital whether you’re striving for gold on the court or striving to build the next big business. Traits like teamwork, persistence, and resilience often make the difference between success and failure. It's no surprise, then, that many celebrated athletes, after retiring, step confidently into the entrepreneurial arena.

Pullela Gopichand, the celebrated badminton coach and former international player, highlights this connection vividly. Speaking with Hyderabad Media House, he shares, "Whether it’s on the court or in the boardroom, success demands discipline, adaptability, and relentless focus. You need to show up every day, stay mentally sharp, and trust your team."

Building on this thought, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and early-stage VC firm Endiya Partners have come together to launch Game On!, a one-of-a-kind sports tournament crafted exclusively for India's startup community. Designed to encourage wellness, resilience, and leadership, Game On! reflects a deeper understanding that the demands of entrepreneurship mirror the mental and physical rigour of sports.

Sateesh Andra, Managing Director of Endiya Partners, who himself played competitive table tennis, says, "In the early days of a startup, consistency matters more than anything else. It’s similar to the 'training mindset' of top athletes." Set to debut at Bengaluru’s Lakshyan Academy of Sports on June 6 and 7, the tournament will feature badminton, table tennis, and box cricket—sports chosen for their accessibility, speed, and teamwork elements.

"Our choice of sports mirrors the spirit of startups—quick thinking, collaboration, and resilience. Success is rarely a solo achievement," adds Andra.

Post the Bengaluru launch, Endiya plans to extend the tournament series to Mumbai and Delhi, and possibly to Hyderabad and Chennai later this year. Startups participating will pay a small fee, making the initiative inclusive and accessible.

Addressing an Urgent Need

The life of a founder is high-pressure, fast-paced, and rarely offers downtime. Over recent years, the startup ecosystem has witnessed heartbreaking losses, often linked to health complications exacerbated by stress.

"While we may not fully understand the reasons—whether it's genetics, stress, or lifestyle—the fact remains: founders need space to recharge," says Andra.

Backing this belief, Endiya, which has invested in startups like Cult Fit, Darwinbox, eKincare, and Sugar Fit, recognises that true entrepreneurial success goes beyond capital—it demands balance. "We look at founder wellbeing as a critical, long-term investment," Andra states.

“Training your mind and heart is as important as preparing a product for launch," Andra shares. "In startups, like in sports, you win some and lose some. What matters is how you show up, day after day."

The Bigger Vision: A Healthier, Stronger Startup Culture

Game On! is not just about competition; it’s about fostering a culture where taking a break to recharge is not seen as a weakness, but as a strength. It seeks to further integrate such practices into everyday startup life through sport and peer bonding.

Andra believes that sporting events reveal critical entrepreneurial traits—like communication under pressure, how founders support teammates, and how they handle setbacks—insights often hidden during formal meetings.

Gopichand agrees: “Daily, purposeful practice builds strong teams and stronger leaders. Trust, honesty, and effort define winning cultures, whether in sports or startups."

Meditation has been Gopichand’s personal tool for resilience. "It keeps me grounded, clears my mind, and helps me refocus," he shares.

Reflecting on today’s young Indian founders, Gopichand feels inspired by their energy but urges them not to underestimate the value of pausing and reflecting. “In sports, recovery is not separate from performance. In building something meaningful, it's just as crucial. Initiatives like Game On! offer entrepreneurs a rare chance to reconnect with themselves and their teams outside of business roles.”

In the end, Gopichand sums it up beautifully: “Small moments of reflection and connection help build bigger victories in life.”