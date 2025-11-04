Punjab, Haryana politicians congratulate women’s cricket team

Chandigarh: Several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic win in the ICC World Cup.

Meanwhile, celebrations also erupted at the native places of the women cricketers. In a post on X, Punjab Chief Minister Mann congratulated the team, saying, “A historic victory for India. The Indian women’s cricket team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win the World Cup... This is India’s first ODI World Cup title in 52 years of history. Many congratulations to the entire team, including the captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the pride of Punjab... and also many congratulations to the coaches. Best wishes for the future. Chak De India!”

Punjab Congress chief Warring also congratulated the team. “HISTORY MADE! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for clinching their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title! A resounding victory against South Africa by 52 runs!” Warring said on X. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, described the victory as historic.

He said, “Proud moment for every Indian as our champions bring home the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! Saluting our CHAMPIONS!” Celebrations broke out at the native places of the women cricketers.

In Mohali, the family of Amanjot Kaur was ecstatic over the team’s victory and celebrated the feat by dancing to drum beats and distributing sweets. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, who runs a carpenter shop, said she called the family after the team won the final and was very happy. He said Kaur loved playing all games like hockey, football, volleyball, and badminton in her school. But later she developed an interest in cricket and started playing it, he said. Singh further said her grandmother used to sit outside the ground when Kaur would play cricket.

The family has big plans to welcome her upon her arrival in the city. One of her family members said they have no words to describe the victory of the cricket team. There will be celebrations again when she returns to her home, said the family member. She has done a lot of hard work, said one of the family members.

Relatives and neighbours gathered at her residence in Phase V in Mohali to congratulate the family.

Kaur’s coach, Nagesh Gupta, said he was proud of her performance and also said she was always dedicated to the game. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s village in Moga district, too, erupted in jubilation.

“It was a great match. We are very happy about the victory. We distributed sweets,” said a villager.