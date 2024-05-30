PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends

India’s PV Sindhu’s BWF Singapore Open Super 750 tournament campaign ended in the second round after the Indian shuttler lost to Carolina Marin in a pulsating three-game match on Thursday.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, lost to Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 in a hard-fought match.



The win extended Marin’s dominance over Sindhu to 12-5. The Indian had famously lost to the Spaniard in the final of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The campaign gave Sindhu her first Olympic medal – a silver.



Sindhu came into the match on the back of beating World No. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-12, 22-20 in the first round. Against Marin, Sindhu got off to a good start, winning the first game but Marin came from behind to force the decider.



The players went neck-to-neck in the decider and Sindhu was leading 15-10 and later 18-15 before Marin made a comeback for the ages as Indian ultimately fell to her sixth straight loss to the Spaniard.



This is the first time Sindhu is meeting Marin in seven months, with their last match being their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash.



The 28-year-old Indian badminton player will now be off to the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule in Saarbrucken, Germany, before going to the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The stint at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule will be for more than a month and Sindhu will have her coach and support staff by her side, fine tuning her game, before heading to Paris for the Olympics.

