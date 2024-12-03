PV Sindhu to Marry on December 22, After Winning Third Syed Modi International Title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to marry on December 22 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Hyderabad on December 24.

Sindhu recently ended a long title drought with a victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

She will marry Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, based in Hyderabad.

The wedding was finalized only a month ago. Sindhu's family had known Sai's family before, but the timing was chosen due to Sindhu's busy schedule.

According to Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, December 22 was the only available window before her training begins for the next season.

Sindhu is considered one of India’s greatest athletes. She has five World Championship medals, including a gold in 2019. She also won silver and bronze at the Olympics.

Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. She also won another medal at Tokyo 2020. She reached a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

PV Sindhu claimed the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International on Sunday, December 1, with a straight-game victory over China’s Wu Luo Yu.

Sindhu won the match 21-14, 21-16, securing her third Syed Modi International title. She had previously won the title in 2017 and 2022 but missed the 2023 edition due to injury.