Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur’s fiery spell propels Mumbai into semis

Kolkata: Pacer Shardul Thakur was at his menacing best at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday, delivering a probing spell that guided Mumbai to a dominant 152-run win over Haryana and a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. The seasoned pacer’s relentless accuracy and ability to exploit movement off the surface made the difference, as he finished with figures of 9 for 84 in the quarterfinal clash.

Thakur’s natural outswinger kept the slip cordon interested, but it was the one that nipped back in or held its line that proved to be his most potent weapon. His 10-over opening spell—spread across the pre- and post-lunch sessions—was pivotal in breaking Haryana’s resistance early in their chase of 354. He trapped Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana in front with sharp in-duckers before inducing an edge off Rohit Sharma to first slip, setting the tone for Mumbai’s defense.

The experienced quick found an able ally in Royston Dias, whose left-arm pace attack wreaked havoc. Playing a crucial supporting role, Dias claimed his maiden First-Class five-wicket haul, dismantling Haryana’s middle and lower order with precision.

His strategic short-ball ploy proved decisive when debutant Yashvardhan Dalal fell into the trap, attempting a pull shot that was caught at square leg. Nishant Sindhu soon followed, strangled down the leg side.

At 60 for 5, Haryana’s hopes seemed all but extinguished, but Lakshya Dalal and Sumit Kumar fought back valiantly with a 90-run stand. Just as they looked set to drag the contest into the final day, Tanush Kotian’s off-spin triggered the final collapse.

Dalal’s ill-fated attempt to ramp a delivery proved costly, and with his dismissal, Mumbai sensed an opening. Dias then returned to clean up Sumit Kumar and swiftly polished off the tail, wrapping up Haryana’s innings for 201.

Earlier in the day, Ajinkya Rahane had notched up his 41st First-Class hundred, anchoring Mumbai’s innings as they looked to set a formidable target.

However, Haryana had reasons to celebrate as well. Mumbai’s lower order crumbled spectacularly, losing their last six wickets within an hour, adding only 75 runs to their overnight total of 278 for 4.

Anuj Thakral struck crucial blows, dismissing Rahane and Shivam Dube in consecutive overs. Quick wickets of Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, and Kotian meant Mumbai were bowled out for 339, though it proved more than enough to defend.

With this win, Mumbai march into the semifinals, where they will take on Vidarbha, who secured a convincing 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu in their quarterfinal clash.

Brief score:

Mumbai 315 & 339 beat Haryana 301 & 201 all out in 57.3 overs (Lakshay Dalal 64, Sumit Kumar 62; Royston Dias 5-39, Shardul Thakur 3-26) by 152 runs.