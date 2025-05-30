RCB Crush Punjab Kings to Reach IPL Final After Dominant Win

RCB fans couldn’t have wished for a better result as their team reached the IPL final with a strong eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings. From the beginning, Royal Challengers Bangalore showed courage, skill, and control, making their first final appearance since 2016 a memorable moment.

RCB are now just one win away from their first IPL title after beating Punjab Kings easily in the Eliminator match at New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings struggled and were all out for a low score of 101 runs in only 14.1 overs. RCB bowlers Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood each took three wickets, breaking Punjab’s batting lineup. RCB opener Phil Salt stepped up to the occasion by scoring an unbeaten 56 runs from 27 balls, leading the team to a comfortable win with plenty of balls left. This is the biggest win by balls remaining in IPL playoff history.

RCB’s smooth progress to the final sets up an exciting title match on Tuesday. Punjab Kings, who finished first in the league, must now wait and play against the winner of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians game for a chance to reach the final.

Punjab’s batsmen had a poor start, losing four wickets quickly when the score was just 38 runs. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer for Punjab with 26 runs, while Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah scored 18 runs each. However, the team could not handle the strong bowling from RCB.

Phil Salt led the chase with a strong and calm innings, hitting six fours and three sixes. He scored his fifty in only 23 balls, giving RCB control early in the game. Rajat Patidar finished the match by hitting a six on the last ball, securing a big win for RCB.

RCB now looks like a strong and confident team, mixing young energy with determination. The final is coming soon, and this Bangalore team is ready to fight hard for the trophy.