Live
- BBMP Accused Of Misappropriating ₹46,300 Crore In Public Funds
- Tensions Mount In Manipur As Missing Meitei Man Sparks Protests
- Allahabad High Court To Review Dual Citizenship Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi
- Tollywood mourns the loss of lyricist Kulasekhar
- Labourer's Mortal Remains Negligently Disposed Four Arrests Made Thus Far
- How Businesses Can Encourage Innovation And Collaboration In Diverse Workforce
- City Teenager Recovers from Rare Rickettsial Meningoencephalitis
- WHO-IARC twisted data -CAMPCO chief
- Karthikeya unveils title logo of ‘Abadameva Jayathe’
- Gaddar’s final masterpiece ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ set for Nov 29 release
Just In
RCB's IPL 2025 Squad: Star Players, New Additions, and Exciting Leadership Change
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prepares for IPL 2025 with a strong squad featuring Virat Kohli, new signings like Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are getting ready for the 2025 IPL season with a great mix of experienced players and new talents.
At the recent IPL auction in Jeddah, RCB added some exciting new players like Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood to their team.
With a budget of ₹83 crore, they kept important players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. They also bought power-hitters like Liam Livingstone and young stars like Rasikh Dar and Suyash Sharm.
They still have ₹30.50 crore left to make more changes to their team. Fans are excited to see who will lead RCB this year!
Here’s a list of the players RCB bought in the 2025 IPL auction and their prices:
- Virat Kohli – ₹21 crore
- Rajat Patidar – ₹11 crore
- Yash Dayal – ₹5 crore
- Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 crore
- Phil Salt – ₹11.50 crore
- Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 crore
- Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.50 crore
- Rasikh Dar – ₹6 crore
- Suyash Shama – ₹2.60 crore
- Krunal Pandya – ₹5.75 crore
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar – ₹10.75 cror
- Swapnil Singh – ₹50 lakh
- Tim David– ₹3 crore
- Romario Shepherd – ₹1.50 crore
- Nuwan Thushara – ₹1.60 crore
- Manoj Bhandage – ₹30 lakh
- Jacob Bethell – ₹2.60 crore
- Devdutt Padikkal – ₹2 crore
- Swastik Chhikara – ₹30 lak
- Lungi Ngidi – ₹1 crore
- Abhinandan Singh – ₹30 lakh
- Mohit Rathee – ₹30 lakh
RCB’s full squad for IPL 2025 includes stars like Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, and others.
RCB Details:
- RCB's remaining money: ₹0.75 crore
- RCB’s remaining slots for players: 3
- RCB’s overseas players slots: Full
Captain for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli will lead RCB again.
Coach: Andy Flower will be the head coach for IPL 2025.
RCB is ready for a great IPL season in 2025 with a team full of experienced players and exciting newcomers.