RCB's IPL 2025 Squad: Star Players, New Additions, and Exciting Leadership Change

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are getting ready for the 2025 IPL season with a great mix of experienced players and new talents.

At the recent IPL auction in Jeddah, RCB added some exciting new players like Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood to their team.

With a budget of ₹83 crore, they kept important players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. They also bought power-hitters like Liam Livingstone and young stars like Rasikh Dar and Suyash Sharm.

They still have ₹30.50 crore left to make more changes to their team. Fans are excited to see who will lead RCB this year!

Here’s a list of the players RCB bought in the 2025 IPL auction and their prices:

- Virat Kohli – ₹21 crore

- Rajat Patidar – ₹11 crore

- Yash Dayal – ₹5 crore

- Liam Livingstone – ₹8.75 crore

- Phil Salt – ₹11.50 crore

- Jitesh Sharma – ₹11 crore

- Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.50 crore

- Rasikh Dar – ₹6 crore

- Suyash Shama – ₹2.60 crore

- Krunal Pandya – ₹5.75 crore

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar – ₹10.75 cror

- Swapnil Singh – ₹50 lakh

- Tim David– ₹3 crore

- Romario Shepherd – ₹1.50 crore

- Nuwan Thushara – ₹1.60 crore

- Manoj Bhandage – ₹30 lakh

- Jacob Bethell – ₹2.60 crore

- Devdutt Padikkal – ₹2 crore

- Swastik Chhikara – ₹30 lak

- Lungi Ngidi – ₹1 crore

- Abhinandan Singh – ₹30 lakh

- Mohit Rathee – ₹30 lakh

RCB’s full squad for IPL 2025 includes stars like Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, and others.

RCB Details:

- RCB's remaining money: ₹0.75 crore

- RCB’s remaining slots for players: 3

- RCB’s overseas players slots: Full

Captain for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli will lead RCB again.

Coach: Andy Flower will be the head coach for IPL 2025.

RCB is ready for a great IPL season in 2025 with a team full of experienced players and exciting newcomers.