Live
- Effective DIY Herbal Oils to Boost Hair Growth Naturally
- Major Drug Seizure in Hyderabad: 106 kg of Ganja Found in Uppal
- ISRO Chairman Discusses Satellites' Role in Enhancing India's Security and Technological Growth
- Karachi Bakery Faces Protest Over Name Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
- Tom Cruise performs daring rooftop stunt at BFI fellowship celebration in London
- Muslim religious leader hails 'Operation Sindoor', slams Pak for 'spreading poison' in name of Islam
- Delhi L-G slams previous AAP govt for ignoring his solar energy tips
- Surviving India's wrath: Tough road ahead for Pakistan
- Green energy push: Delhi CM highlights 5-fold increase in incentive to instal solar power units
- PVR Inox reports over Rs 125 crore loss in Q4 as revenue falls 27 pc
Ricky Ponting Stays Back in India, Convinces Punjab Kings’ Foreign Players Amid IPL Postponement
After the IPL was postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions, Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting chose to stay in India following a ceasefire announcement. He also convinced key foreign players to stay, easing their fears.
As is known, the IPL was postponed for a week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Because of this, many foreign players and staff members began returning to their home countries. Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting was also planning to return to Australia. However, after boarding the flight, a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan was made. Upon hearing this, he immediately changed his decision, deboarded the plane, and chose to stay back in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' foreign players Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, and Bartlett were preparing to leave for their home countries. On learning this, Ponting spoke to them personally. He informed them about the ceasefire announcement and reassured them that there was no need to worry, convincing them to stay back in India. The Punjab Kings management confirmed this information.
“Foreign players are not used to situations like this (resembling war). So, it’s natural for them to be anxious and want to return home quickly. We understand their concern. But after the ceasefire announcement, Ponting managed to convince them to stay back in India,” said a Punjab Kings team representative.
However, South African player Marco Jansen, who is a regular in Punjab’s playing XI, has reportedly left for his home country via Dubai. As of now, most of the Indian and foreign players of Punjab Kings are still with the team.