Ricky Ponting Stays Back in India, Convinces Punjab Kings’ Foreign Players Amid IPL Postponement

As is known, the IPL was postponed for a week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Because of this, many foreign players and staff members began returning to their home countries. Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting was also planning to return to Australia. However, after boarding the flight, a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan was made. Upon hearing this, he immediately changed his decision, deboarded the plane, and chose to stay back in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' foreign players Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, and Bartlett were preparing to leave for their home countries. On learning this, Ponting spoke to them personally. He informed them about the ceasefire announcement and reassured them that there was no need to worry, convincing them to stay back in India. The Punjab Kings management confirmed this information.

“Foreign players are not used to situations like this (resembling war). So, it’s natural for them to be anxious and want to return home quickly. We understand their concern. But after the ceasefire announcement, Ponting managed to convince them to stay back in India,” said a Punjab Kings team representative.

However, South African player Marco Jansen, who is a regular in Punjab’s playing XI, has reportedly left for his home country via Dubai. As of now, most of the Indian and foreign players of Punjab Kings are still with the team.



