Rijiju pays tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

New Delhi : Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday morning paid a floral tribute to the statue of Dhyan Chand on the occasion of the hockey legend's 115th birth anniversary at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital. This day is also commemorated as the National Sports Day every year.

Rijiju was joined by other dignitaries during the ceremony and he also took time to address a Khelo India e-pathshala at the stadium.

"Today is a very important day for all of us, especially the sporting fraternity. Major Dhyan Chand's three consecutive gold medals for India and his exemplary skills and determination makes every Indian proud," said Rijiju.

"On the occasion of this National Sports Day, the government confers the awards and I would like to congratulate all the award winners for the accolades and honours they have brought to India," he added.

Asked why the number of sports awardees this year has increased significantly, with 74 awards being given in seven categories, the Sports Minister said, "The performance of our athletes in the international level has become better. When our players perform better, they have to be recognised and rewarded. If the government doesn't recognise their achievements, it will discourage every budding sporting talent we have in India."