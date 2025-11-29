Rithvika bags 1 gold, 2 bronze in swimming

Telangana’s promising swimming talent Mittapalli Rithvika made an impressive mark at the Khelo India University Games 2025, held from November 25 to 28at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Competing under the banner of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, Bhubaneswar, she showcased remarkable determination, technique, and consistency that earned her widespread appreciation.

Rithvika’s standout performance in the 50m Breaststroke saw her clinch the gold medal, asserting her dominance in the category with commanding speed and precision. Her contributions in the team events were equally commendable, as she helped secure two bronze medals—one in the 4×100m Medley Relay and another in the 4×200m Freestyle Relay.

Her success has brought immense pride to Telangana, with sports officials, coaches, and enthusiasts extending heartfelt congratulations.

Rithvika’s remarkable showing at the Khelo India University Games further cements her place as one of the rising stars in Indian swimming. Following her growing achievements and continued commitment to the sport, she is poised for even greater milestones in the future.