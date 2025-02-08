Rohan Jaitley frontrunner for BCCI's Joint Secretary post, SGM on March 1

New Delhi: Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of Joint Secretary in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

With the election set to take place at a Special General Meeting (SGM) on March 1, at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, Jaitley appears to be the leading candidate for the vacant position.

The BCCI has formally informed all state associations about the upcoming election, with the appointment of the new Joint Secretary being the sole agenda of the meeting. The position has remained unoccupied since Devajit Saikia was promoted to Secretary following Jay Shah’s election as ICC Chairman in December 2024.

The BCCI sent out the SGM notice to the state associations with a single-item agenda. “Notice is hereby given for a Special General Meeting of the BCCI which will be held at 12:00 PM IST on March 1, at BCCI headquarters at Mumbai, to transact the business of Election and Induction of the Joint Secretary of BCCI,” the apex board said in a statement.

This will be the second SGM in less than two months, following the previous one held on January 12, where Saikia was elected as the new secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the new treasurer. Both were elected unopposed.

Jaitley’s primary competitors for the post include former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Abhishek Dalmiya and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official Sanjay Naik. However, Jaitley is currently seen as the strongest contender, given his administrative experience and growing influence within Indian cricket’s governing body.

If elected, Jaitley’s appointment would further solidify his role in Indian cricket administration. The Joint Secretary is responsible for overseeing various administrative functions and working closely with other board members to ensure the smooth operation of the BCCI. His potential election comes at a crucial time as the board prepares for major international tournaments and domestic cricket reforms.



