Rohit's men floor park

Ahmedabad : India fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles. In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah was a tiger on the prowl and Mohammed Siraj displayed wolf-like aggression before skipper Rohit completed the annihilation as India produced a near-perfect performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup games between the arch-rivals. Rohit just casually flaunted his repertoire of strokes, which included a pull shot behind square of Shaheen Shah Afridi and a square driven six off Haris Rauf.

The win was India's eighth in the 50 over global event, where Pakistan had never been able to match their neighbours in terms of skill, strategy or execution since 1992. Just like he brushes his teeth, drinks water, pulling and hooking is a part of Rohit's daily chores. The 1150 gram willow is an extension of his arm and those strong but supple wrists does its job at his beck and call. On the day, it responded to his call 12 times - six of which went over the ropes.

This was Pakistan's second lowest score against India in ODI World Cup after the 180 all-out in 1999.